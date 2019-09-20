Sports Betting Poolers Question SEC’s Authority In $30M Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Two men accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of running a fraudulent $29.5 million sports betting investment scheme said Thursday that the agency can’t lump their gambling model in with the securities that it regulates. John Thomas and Thomas Becker asked a Nevada federal judge to deny the agency’s bid to freeze their assets while the suit plays out, saying the agency has not shown without a doubt that their unique model of pooling funds for sports betting can be regulated like a security, as doing so would ignore the difference between valuing an asset and betting on the...

