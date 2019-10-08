Philadelphia Is Emerging As A Leader On Workplace Regs

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Just this last year, the Philadelphia City Council passed two of the most progressive workplace ordinances in the nation. The first mandates a fair workweek by imposing a requirement of a regular work schedule for retail and hospitality and food service employees. The second makes it illegal to fire parking industry employees without just cause, a standard that has always been the hallmark of collective bargaining. These new ordinances come after a cornucopia of previously passed legislation that includes a so-called ban the box ordinance making it unlawful to inquire about or take adverse action against an employment candidate because of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS