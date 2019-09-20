Del. AG Sues To Dissolve 15 Crime-Tied Biz Entities

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings filed six Chancery Court actions late Thursday aimed at dissolving 15 Delaware-chartered business entities based on their ties to a range of criminal enterprises varying from drug distribution networks to politically connected white collar criminals and a longtime African strongman. Using regulations that took effect this year, Jennings said the petitions sought cancellation of charters or business formation documents based on abuse or misuse of state-granted authority. Among the entities targeted for elimination were companies used by President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Robert Gates for illegal business purposes that led to...

