US Strikes Asylum Deal With El Salvador, But Details Unclear

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration and the government of El Salvador have struck an agreement to boost the Central American country’s asylum capacity, according to a Friday announcement that offered scant details on how the agreement would be carried out. Speaking to reporters alongside El Salvador foreign affairs minister Alexandra Hill, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said that the U.S. and El Salvador had entered into an “asylum cooperation agreement,” which could be used to require asylum-seekers who cross through El Salvador to apply for protection there first. That prospect has drawn strong backlash from refugee advocates who say that the so-called Northern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS