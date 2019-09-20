NY State Bar To Examine Impact Of Legal Recreational Pot

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The New York State Bar Association on Friday announced plans to dive into the potential impacts of legalized adult recreational marijuana and issue a report on its findings, almost a month after the state's law decriminalizing marijuana went into effect. NYSBA's Committee on Cannabis Law will consider issues such as appropriate tax structures, opt-out provisions for local governments, and medical marijuana and environmental considerations, according to a press release from the association. The report will be issued in the coming months. NYSBA President Hank Greenberg said in the announcement that the association is a key legal resource for policymakers and lawyers...

