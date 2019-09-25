The Best Way To Prevent Vaping Deaths: Legalize Pot

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Vape, vaping, vaporizer, vape pen, e-cigarette, e-hookah, e-liquid and electronic nicotine delivery systems, or ENDS, are all terms that have become increasingly familiar to the general public as media outlets report about health-related conditions resulting from vaping. As of Sept. 25, nine deaths and more than 500 cases of illness allegedly related to vaping have been reported. As a result, federal and state regulators are investigating, consumers are filing lawsuits and politicians are calling for change, including President Donald Trump signaling a prohibition of e-cigarettes may be in the offing. This article looks at the current vaping issues from the standpoint...

