Wisconsin Trailing In Midwest's Race To Legalize Cannabis

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- When the Illinois House of Representatives on May 31, passed H.B. 1438, it became the first legislative body in the country to legalize recreational marijuana.[1] Ten other states have legalized recreational use through ballot initiatives: Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.[2] Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, adults 21 years of age or older may legally purchase a regulated amount of cannabis from licensed dispensaries in Illinois. As of August 2019, five medical dispensaries located in Effingham, Mundelein, Canton, Naperville and Joliet, had already received licenses to sell starting in January.[3] Also commencing at the start of 2020,...

