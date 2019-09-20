J&J Escapes Fla. Pelvic Mesh Suit Also Aimed At Subsidiary

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday dismissed Johnson & Johnson from a suit alleging a pelvic mesh product from its Ethicon unit severely injured a woman, after agreeing with the pharmaceutical giant that the plaintiff failed to provide any legal ground to back up her claims against J&J. U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro ruled those potentially liable for the woman's alleged injuries are "downstream" of the device's original designer, but did not find any evidence of "upstream" liability against parent company J&J. Judge Ungaro's dismissal order removes J&J from the complaint, although subsidiary Ethicon is still a defendant in the lawsuit from Charlotte Salinero and...

