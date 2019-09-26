Unpacking The Latest ITC Trends: Part 2

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT) -- In part one of this two-part series, we discussed the latest U.S. International Trade Commission developments involving Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings, the public interest and importation. In part two, we will examine ITC developments on domestic industry, as well as recent ITC decisions from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and their practical impact, if any, on Section 337 practice. Developments on the Domestic Industry Requirement Last month, the commission declined to consider post-complaint domestic industry activities in an investigation where the complainant had asserted that a domestic industry was in the process of being established.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS