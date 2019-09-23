Insurer Must Defend Strip Club In Models' Image Use Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- AIX Specialty Insurance Co. must provide a defense for Miami-area strip club Porky's Cabaret in a lawsuit brought by 17 models who have alleged the club used their images to draw in crowds without their consent and without paying them, a Florida federal judge ruled Friday. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga determined that although the claims of only one of the models — Sarah Underwood — fall within the time period of the club's policy, AIX is obligated to defend the entire case because Underwood's allegations could be construed as a defamation claim that clearly would...

