Dispute Is For Tax Court, Not Bankruptcy Court, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A dispute over a couple's $100,000 tax debt and penalties belongs in the U.S. Tax Court and not a bankruptcy court since most debts have been paid or discharged, the Seventh Circuit has ruled. Donald and Kimberly Bush's tax liability should be resolved in the Tax Court and not in an Indiana bankruptcy court since their estate has been sold and other debts have been resolved, the Seventh Circuit ruled Friday. While holding the matter in the bankruptcy court was appropriate when the couple filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2014, the remaining tax dispute should now be resolved in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS