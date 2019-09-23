Hyundai Suddenly Drops Pa. Dealership Recall Fraud Case

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Just days after the case was removed to federal court, Hyundai Motor America on Monday inexplicably dropped racketeering claims accusing a business associate of a pair of Pittsburgh-based auto dealerships of intentionally damaging hundreds of cars as part of a scheme to reap more than $5 million in unearned warranty coverage. Hyundai had accused Christopher Pantelis, acting in concern with his two auto dealerships, of submitting a string of false coverage claims under a recall program the company set up to address potential manufacturing problems in certain Sonata vehicles. The complaint was initially filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common...

