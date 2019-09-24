Tools For Energy And Infrastructure Minority Partners: Part 2

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The joint-venture investment is an increasingly popular structure for energy and infrastructure plays and projects. While it is often the case that the majority party in a joint venture has controlling rights over how the business operates, minority parties are coming up with creative ways to exert influence and control beyond the level typically associated with a minority party’s ownership interest level. This two-part article highlights some of the ways that we have seen this trend present itself, along with some considerations and drafting notes gleaned from our experience working with, and against, minority parties in joint ventures. The first installment discussed...

