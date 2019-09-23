Investors Accuse Calif. Crypto Co. Of Abandoning Them

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Russian crypto-entrepreneur in Beverly Hills, California, collected substantial funds from would-be investors, telling them he could septuple their income with investments in initial coin offerings, then abandoned his website and stopped responding to messages, his customers allege in a suit filed in federal court Friday. Investors Vitaly Anaykin and Konstantin Bondarev claim that Nikolay Evdokimov, the founder of Cryptonomics Capital and other crypto businesses, is not registered as a broker-dealer and thus is a serial offender. They point to a lawsuit filed two days earlier against Evdokimov and ICObox, another one of his companies, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

