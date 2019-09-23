J&J Beats Suit Claiming Bias Cost Female Worker Promotion

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has thrown out an employee's suit claiming Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. refused to consider her for an executive position because she's a woman, finding that she hadn't shown the company's stated reasons for passing her over were a smokescreen for bias. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Friday granted Johnson & Johnson Vision Care's motion for summary judgment on Mary Anne Pittman's suit claiming the company violated Title VII and the Florida Civil Rights Act when it bypassed her for an interview for a vice president position in favor of three less-qualified men. Pittman failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS