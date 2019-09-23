9th Circ. Asks Del. Justices To Clarify State Disclosure Law

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has asked the Delaware Supreme Court to decide whether a limited-partner agreement under Delaware law required a financial-services newsletter author to disclose to an investor that the author's hedge fund had only two investors, saying it's an unresolved "purely state-law issue" that implicates important Delaware policy considerations. In a 12-page order Friday certifying the question to the Delaware Supreme Court, a three-judge panel said most of the Delaware cases suggest that a limited-partner action is narrowly defined as requiring a discretionary vote, but at least one case has a broader definition and none of the cases address the partnership's...

