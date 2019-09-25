Gibson Dunn Nabs Capital Markets Partner From Jones Day

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has picked up a partner from Jones Day for its capital markets practice in New York. Boris Dolgonos specializes in guiding clients through equity and debt financing transactions such as initial public offerings, leveraged buyouts, private placements and cross-border securities offerings, Gibson Dunn said Monday. Dolgonos said the culture at Gibson Dunn as well as its corporate client base were a major draw in attracting him to the firm. "I was very much impressed with [the attorneys'] intellect, their drive, the firm's strategy, the philosophy of the firm, the culture," he said. "I think taking my...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS