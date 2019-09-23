Vaping Co. Seeks To Block Duracell's Optimum Batteries

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey vaping company has asked a federal judge to order Duracell to stop using the Optimum name for its batteries, arguing it has held trademarks on the name for more than a decade. What A Smoke LLC alleged Duracell US Operations Inc., its affiliates and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. knowingly infringed two of the vaping company’s trademarks on the name Optimum — used for its e-cigarette batteries, charges and power adapters — for Duracell’s own line of batteries, according to Friday’s motion for preliminary injunction. Counsel for Duracell contacted What A Smoke owner Mark Anton last spring in hopes of...

