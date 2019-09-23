Cannabis Atty Wants To Take Legalization Fight To Congress

Law360, New York (September 23, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A New York lawyer representing medical marijuana patients in a suit against the U.S. Department of Justice launched a congressional campaign Monday, telling supporters that any effort to legalize cannabis federally must address the human rights issues in play. In announcing his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., Michael Hiller, founder and name partner of Manhattan boutique Hiller PC, pitched himself as a social justice reformer and placed cannabis legalization within a suite of other progressive priorities he has championed as an attorney, such as affordable housing and access to health care. Attorney Michael Hiller announced his campaign...

