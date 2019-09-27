Arnold & Porter Snags Solicitor General Asst. For DC Team

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter has lured a veteran attorney with five years of experience in the U.S. Solicitor General's Office to join its growing appellate and Supreme Court practice in Washington, D.C. Allon Kedem, who has argued 11 cases before the high court as assistant to the solicitor general — prevailing in eight of them — will focus on areas including white collar and securities law. Kedem told Law360 on Friday that after his years as one of the U.S. government's Supreme Court advocates, not only on those cases but also on arguments and certiorari briefs in hundreds more, "it seemed like...

