Want Your Rival's Funder Info? Be Specific, Or Don't Bother

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A recent opinion by a New Jersey federal judge in multidistrict litigation over a contaminated blood pressure drug further undercuts the use of speculative arguments about the risks of third-party legal financing and requirements for blanket disclosures, experts said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider's no-nonsense rejection of what he called a hypothetical "parade of horribles" is a sign that courts are increasingly looking for litigants to have concrete reasons for disclosures in their particular cases rather than relying on big-picture arguments that funders can exert undue control over cases. Jeremy Kidd of Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law, who...

