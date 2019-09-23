Mass. Top Court Denies Hospital's Anti-SLAPP Appeal Again

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest appellate court on Monday gave a group of nurses the green light to sue a hospital for defamation based on public statements by its president, saying the suit squares with a previous top court ruling narrowing the anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation statute. The nurses were able to show the suit is not frivolous, has a reasonable chance of success, and is not retaliatory in nature, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled, satisfying the more stringent anti-SLAPP parameters carved out by the SJC the first time it considered the nurses' suit against Steward Carney Hospital Inc. in 2017. The ruling...

