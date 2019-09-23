HHS Can Force Drug Prices In TV Ads, DC Circ. Hears

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge erred badly by striking down a new requirement for drugmakers to disclose product prices in television advertisements, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told the D.C. Circuit on Monday. In an opening brief, HHS urged the appeals court to reverse a July decision blocking its effort to compel disclosure of drug prices in TV ads, arguing that the decision adopted an overly narrow view of the department's rulemaking powers. The disclosure requirement relied on HHS' power to issue regulations "necessary to the efficient administration" of Medicare and Medicaid, and Monday's brief contended that greater transparency...

