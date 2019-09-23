Pause $112M Arbitral Award For Justices' Input, Ukraine Says

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit ruling allowing litigation over a $112 million arbitral award essentially rewrote the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, the government of Ukraine said, asking the panel to pause the case while it seeks U.S. Supreme Court review. In May, a three-judge panel refused to toss Russian energy company PAO Tatneft's suit looking to enforce a $112 million arbitral award against the Ukrainian government, finding that the state had waived its immunity to the suit by signing the New York Convention, an international agreement applicable to the enforcement of international arbitral awards. The ruling rested on the FSIA's waiver exception, which...

