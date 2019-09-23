Class Atty Claims Cover-Up In $1.4B Fresh Market Sale

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Independent directors of The Fresh Market "got into a very messy situation and then covered it up" with the company's $1.4 billion take-private sale to Apollo Global Capital in 2015, a stockholder attorney argued Monday during an eight-way Delaware Chancery Court dismissal battle. The assertion by class attorney Joel Friedlander of Friedlander & Gorris PA came 14 months after the Delaware Supreme Court reversed a dismissal by Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, who found that a fully informed stockholder vote overcame claims of a conflicted act on the part of the company's board and a substantial equity holder. "The findings were...

