Fed. Circ. Rejects Injunction Bid In Orthodontic IP Row

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge was within his rights to reject OrthoAccel Technologies Inc.'s preliminary injunction request in its infringement suit against rival Propel Orthodontics, as the asserted patent claim is likely invalid, the Federal Circuit has ruled. Claim 10 of U.S. Patent No. 9,662,184 is likely anticipated by its parent application, and that application is missing a key feature that would have let the '184 patent cling to its earlier priority date, the Federal Circuit affirmed Monday. If OrthoAccel had been allowed to claim that priority date, then the parent application couldn’t be used as prior art to invalidate the patent....

