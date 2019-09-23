Police Officer Wins Sex Bias Suit Against Pa. Township

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania police officer has won a $200,000 jury verdict in her federal suit alleging that local officials ran afoul of state and federal law by nixing her promotion to full-time status because she's a woman. The jury on Thursday found that East Whiteland Township violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act by rejecting Chief Eugene Dooley's recommendation to promote part-timer Sian Keating, awarding her $200,000 in compensatory damages after a four-day trial. Keating is also seeking more than $300,000 in front and back pay, which the court will decide whether to grant....

