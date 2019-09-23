PwC Settles SEC’s Auditor Independence Charges For $8M

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to pay nearly $8 million to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s claims that the firm and one of its partners violated auditor independence rules, the SEC said Monday. The alleged violations involve improper conduct — including performing prohibited non-audit services such as exercising decision-making authority — between 2013 and 2016, including 19 engagements for 15 issuers registered with the SEC, in violation of the Exchange Act and the commission’s Rules of Practice, according to the commission's orders. Firm partner Brandon Sprankle, who also settled with the SEC, engaged in improper conduct while he was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS