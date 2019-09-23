Perkins Coie Welcomes Back IP Partner From Kirkland

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP announced Monday that an intellectual property specialist has joined its San Francisco office from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, marking a return to the firm where she started her career as an attorney. Sarah Piepmeier, who is joining Perkins Coie as a partner, told Law360 on Monday that she is excited to return to the first firm she worked at after passing the bar. She also said she’s looking forward to continuing to work with major Silicon Valley clients. “Re-joining Perkins Coie is a back-to-the future moment for me,” Piepmeier said. “Technology continues to sweep over more and more...

