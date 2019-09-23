TechnipFMC Settles SEC's Bribery Claims For $5M

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- French oil and gas company TechnipFMC PLC agreed to pay more than $5 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle claims the business bribed Iraqi government officials, according to an administrative proceeding filed by the regulator Monday. The SEC chose to forgo ordering a fine because the company has already paid more than $296 million to settle similar charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, it said. From 2008 to 2013, the company's Houston-based predecessor, FMC Technologies Inc., paid almost $800,000 to a Monaco-based intermediary firm, which then funneled some of those funds to Iraqi officials in...

