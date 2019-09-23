NH AG Raises Red Flags Over Planned Hospital Merger

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire’s attorney general is raising red flags about the planned purchase of a hospital system by the owner of Massachusetts General Hospital, saying the move could hurt competition in the Granite State and result in higher costs for health care. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said Friday that his office has objections to a deal that would see Exeter Health Resources combine with Wentworth-Douglass Hospital before becoming a new subsidiary of Massachusetts General. The office conducted a yearlong review of the transaction and found it could violate state antitrust and consumer protection laws if it moves ahead as proposed....

