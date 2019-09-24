Winston & Strawn Adds FCPA Compliance Veteran

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn has added a white collar partner in San Francisco who has overseen compliance efforts at three companies after they settled for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the firm announced Monday. Pamela Davis joined the firm from Hui Chen Consulting, the company run by Chen, the former compliance consultant at the U.S. Department of Justice. Davis met Chen while she was working as a DOJ-appointed compliance monitor at a company, a role that she was tapped for in another case by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She and Chen saw eye-to-eye when it came to their...

