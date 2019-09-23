Privilege Can't Shield Divorce Files In Widow's Med Mal Case

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court said Monday that a widow's decision to seek damages for loss of consortium in a medical malpractice suit brought on behalf of her late husband meant she couldn't assert attorney-client privilege over divorce proceedings the couple were pursuing at the time of the man's death. A three-judge Superior Court panel said in a 2-1 published decision that Lesley Corey, the widow of Joseph Corey, had squarely implicated the state of the relationship by including a claim for loss of consortium in her complaint against Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and that allowing her to resort to attorney-client privilege to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS