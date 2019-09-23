7th Circ. Affirms Tile Shop's Pay Reconciliation System

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday held that retailer The Tile Shop isn't violating Illinois wage laws through a system designed to stabilize the pay that commissioned sales staff earn each month. The tile retailer paid commissioned workers a semimonthly "draw" of $1,000 if they earned less than that in commissions for the pay period, and it recovered the difference in later paychecks when a worker's commissions exceeded $1,000, in an effort to make their earnings more predictable, according to court documents. The appellate court ruled that those reconciliation payments don't count as "deductions" under the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS