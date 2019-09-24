Hemp Oil Co. Execs Seek Out Of Hyped Acquisition Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas cannabis company has asked a Nevada federal court to toss a shareholder lawsuit over a $27 million asset write-down, arguing that it has already atoned for its accounting errors in a $150,000 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CV Sciences, formerly known as CannaVEST Corp., said in its motion to dismiss the derivative suit Friday that the shareholders were "mudslinging" and leaning too heavily in their 92-page complaint on other lawsuits and blog posts that were skeptical of the company's ill-fated purchase of cannabidiol producer PhytoSphere Systems LLC. "Plaintiffs repeatedly employ the same basic strategy: allege the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS