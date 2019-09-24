Cardinal Health Board Wants Opioid Derivative Suit Axed

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The board of directors of pharmaceutical distributor Cardinal Health Inc. has urged an Ohio federal judge to toss an activist shareholder's derivative suit related to the opioid crisis, saying it was similar to suits that have already been discarded in two Ohio courts, one federal and one state. The investor, Melissa Cohen, says the company breached its fiduciary duties by failing to comply with laws governing the distribution of controlled substances, incurring legal costs when counties, states and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency sued the embattled company. The board moved Friday to dismiss the suit, one of many that come as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS