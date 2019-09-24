State Dept. Says New System Has Cut Travel Ban Waiver Wait

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of State official on Tuesday blamed the lengthy delays that have plagued the travel ban waiver process on a time-intensive manual security check, but told lawmakers that a new automated procedure rolled out this summer has significantly sped up the process. Speaking before House Judiciary and House Oversight subcommittees, Edward Ramotowski of the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs said that waiver approvals had doubled in the last two months, since the department started automating part of the process to vet individuals from the nations targeted by President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions. He also said the department plans...

