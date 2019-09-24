Tenn. Supreme Court Disbars Atty Over Sorority House Fraud

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Tennessee's highest state court has disbarred an attorney who pled guilty to bank fraud after mishandling money meant for a new Gamma Phi Beta sorority house at the University of Alabama, overturning a lower court's five-year suspension. Jennifer Elizabeth Meehan should lose her license rather than be suspended for five years, as she submitted nearly $375,000 in false invoices to Gamma Phi Beta's financial custodian, created a checking account using a fictitious name and pocketed $234,648 that belonged to the sorority, the Tennessee Supreme Court determined on Friday, reversing the Davidson County Circuit Court's ruling. The high court reviewed several factors that...

