Allergan Hit With Suit Over Recalled Breast Implants

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman on Friday hit Allergan Inc. with a proposed class action claiming that it knew about links between its textured silicone breast implants and a rare form of cancer long before the implants were recalled globally. Lana Tauben said Allergan used a loophole in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s reporting requirements to bury instances of serious injuries associated with its textured breast implants, and it wasn’t until the agency tightened the requirements in 2017 that more adverse event reports came to light. “The FDA even acknowledges there was a ‘transparency issue’ until recently with the reporting of adverse...

