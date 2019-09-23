DOJ Goes After Philly Pharmacy For $1M In Bogus Billing

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday sued a Philadelphia-based pharmacy in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging that its owner and pharmacist billed Medicare for prescriptions that it never purchased or dispensed to patients to pad their pockets with at least $1 million. G & A Somerton Pharmacy LLC, its owner Polina Khodak and pharmacist Inessa Lerner billed Medicare for prescriptions for a variety of drugs such as asthma and diabetes medication without a valid purpose in violation of the False Claims Act, the lawsuit said. The DOJ on Monday said it also reached a consent judgment with the pharmacy, Khodak and...

