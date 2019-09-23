Travel Perks Co. Strikes $925K Deal To End EEOC Bias Suits

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A corporate perks provider will pay nearly $1 million to end a pair of U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suits alleging it discriminated against disabled workers and let its workers be sexually harassed, the agency announced Monday. The Las Vegas-based Entertainment Benefits Group, which provides travel and entertainment booking services, will pay $925,000 to resolve allegations it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the EEOC said. The company will also implement measures for fielding and resolving harassment complaints and requests for disability accommodations, the agency said. “The EEOC is committed to creating workplaces...

