Ex-Skadden Atty Tries To Block TransPerfect Bill Request

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorney accused of overbilling document management company TransPerfect Global Inc. told a Nevada state court on Monday that the company's discovery request for billing records violated a fee petition process imposed by a Delaware court. The letter to the court, which came shortly after TransPerfect filed an amended complaint that added new allegations of misconduct by former Skadden partner Robert B. Pincus, claimed that under a fee approval process established by a Delaware court, is not allowed to "nitpick" at Pincus' fees for his work as a custodian of TransPerfect. The letter...

