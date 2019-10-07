Employers Look To NJ High Court For Clarity On Medical Pot

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- There has been a flurry of activity both legislatively and judicially in New Jersey regarding the expansion of its existing medical cannabis program and potential adult use authorization. However, not to be lost in the kerfuffle is the New Jersey Supreme Court’s upcoming decision in Wild v. Carriage Funeral Holdings Inc.[1] The decision is poised to provide the final word on what workplace protections medical cannabis patients are entitled to under the law in New Jersey. The ruling implicates and impacts not only the authorizing statute for medical cannabis, but also the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, or LAD. The New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS