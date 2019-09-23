Binary Options Sales Rep Gets 8 Months For $145M Fraud

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Another former binary options trader was sentenced to prison on Monday for his role in a $145 million investment scam based out of Israel. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang gave Yair Hadar, a New York native and dual American and Israeli citizen, an eight-month sentence for his role in a scheme that duped investors into funneling cash into binary options — a type of investment that can function as a bet on the price of stocks — while working at the Israeli sales and marketing company Yukom Communications. Hadar and his attorneys had lobbied for leniency based on his family's financial hardships...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS