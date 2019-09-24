GAO Says Gov't Services Contract Requirements Not Unfair

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied protests by two small businesses over the scoring system the General Services Administration used to award contracts under a multibillion-dollar professional services project, saying the criteria used didn't limit their chances of being selected. The GAO explained in a Sept. 20 decision released Monday that even though restrictive requirements are necessary for government agencies to ensure contractors can successfully meet their needs, small businesses didn't have to meet all the government's criteria to be awarded a contract under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services project. "A protester's disagreement with the agency's judgment concerning the...

