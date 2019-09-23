7th Circ. Says Insurer Must Cover Biomass Co. Contract Fight

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Insurer Crum & Forster must provide coverage for a builder of facilities that convert cow manure into electricity after a Seventh Circuit panel ruled Monday that an errors-and-omissions policy it sold contained expansive carve outs that made it effectively useless. The policy purchased by Wisconsin-based DVO Inc. included coverage exclusions for breach of contract claims, but the panel found that the provision included such broad language that it could almost never be invoked to cover what it was purchased for. Judges directed a lower court to modify the policy in line with DVO's reasonable expectations for coverage. "Based on Wisconsin case law,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS