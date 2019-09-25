Film Producers Urge Justices To Allow Testimony In Tax Battle

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Testimony by married movie producers that they timely mailed a nearly $170,000 tax refund request should overcome Internal Revenue Service regulations requiring supporting documentation, the couple have told the U.S. Supreme Court. In a brief filed Monday asking the high court to take their case, Howard and Karen Baldwin argued that the Ninth Circuit's reliance on IRS regulations allowing only a receipt to prove timely filing gives the agency unfounded authority to reject court rulings and common law allowing external testimony on issues of fact. The court should have allowed the Baldwins to testify that they timely mailed a refund request,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS