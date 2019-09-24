Insurers Must Help Cover $267M Deal Loss, Package Co. Says

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Packaging manufacturer Novolex Holdings LLC has accused four of its representations and warranties insurers of wrongly refusing to cover part of the $267 million the company claims it overpaid for a rival that failed to disclose it had lost a large chunk of business. In a complaint filed in New York state court on Friday, Novolex — a Carlyle Group portfolio company — alleged that the carriers have unjustifiably declined to honor their coverage obligations under a $50 million excess layer of the company’s representations and warranties insurance, or RWI, policy. Novolex bought the policy in question, which consists of four...

