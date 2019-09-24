EU Watchdog Gets Mixed Result On Fiat, Starbucks Tax Appeals

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 6:42 AM EDT) -- The Netherlands did not grant illegal state aid to Starbucks through a 2008 advance pricing agreement, but Luxembourg did through a 2012 tax ruling for Fiat, the General Court of the European Union ruled in two separate cases Tuesday. Starbucks was not granted illegal state aid by the Netherlands but was by Luxembourg, the General Court of the European Union ruled in two cases on Tuesday. (AP) The cases were being closely watched by Ireland and Apple, as the same court will be ruling on whether the technology giant received illegal state aid worth €13 billion ($14.3 billion) through tax breaks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS