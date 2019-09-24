UK Parliament Recalled After Top Court Quashes Suspension

Law360, London (September 24, 2019, 1:53 PM BST) -- Britain's lawmakers have been recalled after the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks is "unlawful" and void, fueling fresh doubts over the prime minister's Brexit strategy as calls grow for his resignation. John Bercow, speaker of the House of Commons, announced that the lower house will reopen on Wednesday after the Supreme Court declared the government's decision earlier this month to suspend, or prorogue, Parliament prevented it from "carrying out its constitutional role." "The prorogation of Parliament was unlawful because it prevented or frustrated Parliament in the discharge of its core duties,"...

